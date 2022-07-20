271-Unit apartment complex proposed in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A large housing development could soon be coming to Rockingham County. A developer is hoping to build a 271 multi-family unit apartment complex in the Stone Port area.

The proposed development from Cathcart Properties in Charlottesville would be called The Wentworth and would build six luxury apartment buildings on 20 acres of land between Stone Spring Road and Apple Valley Road. The Wentworth would also include amenities like a clubhouse, pool, playground, and dog park.

The developer is requesting a rezoning of the property to allow it to move forward with the development. The property is next to the Bellaire at Stone Port assisted living community and would be similar to the nearby Reserve at Stone Port complex which was built by the same company.

The county said that the project appears to fit the vision for the Stone Port area but it remains to be seen if the rezoning request will be approved.

“We need a variety of housing. We need the full range from apartments to single-family detached and we need it at all price points. So this would be one piece of that full spectrum of housing that is needed,” said Rhonda Cooper, Rockingham County’s Director of Community Development.

The developer said that it does not rent to undergrad students so the project would help to meet the housing needs of the surrounding community. Rhonda Cooper said that its proximity to Sentara RMH would be one benefit of the project.

“Its proximity to the hospital is probably an intentional location by the applicant, knowing that at the hospital are a wide variety of employees who could potentially live here,” she said.

As the Stone Port area continues to be further developed, bringing more and more drivers to the area, the proposed development would be connected to several main roads in order to limit traffic.

“This proposed layout is dispersing traffic in four directions so it would add to that overall grid system, loosely speaking, we do have to address topography so it wouldn’t be the same kind of tight grid system that a downtown would have but it is allowing for that dispersal of traffic that helps keep the load off of any one road,” said Cooper.

The developer’s rezoning request will go before the Rockingham County Planning Commission on August 2.

The developer told WHSV that if the county approves the project, the goal would be to start construction in the spring of 2023 and to complete the project by late 2024 so that leasing could begin that fall.

