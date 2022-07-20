Advertisement

Annual road paving projects start Friday across Harrisonburg

A road paving project in 2020. Crews will address numerous streets across the city starting...
A road paving project in 2020. Crews will address numerous streets across the city starting Friday.(City of Harrisonburg)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Crews will begin paving and marking roads across Harrisonburg starting Friday, July 22, as part of the annual paving schedule for preventative maintenance.

Paving and marking will be completed in two phases. Phase 1 predominantly includes roads that share high volume traffic from James Madison University and other arterial streets. Road work will be complete by August 12 for Phase 1.

Roads scheduled for paving in Phase 1 include:

• South Main Street, from Mosby Court to Baxter Drive

• South High Street, from Erickson Avenue to the southern City limit

• Gay Street from Virginia Avenue to Chicago Avenue

• Neff Avenue, from Reservoir Street to Valley Mall

• Peach Grove Avenue, from Port Republic Road to Stone Spring Road

• Lois Lane, from Peach Grove Avenue to 250 feet to the west

• Devon Lane, from Port Republic Road to Louis Lane

• South Avenue, from High Street to the end of the street, and from South Main to High Street

Due to weather conditions, some projects may be delayed until a later date. The projects above are not listed in order of expected completion.

Phase two, which mainly includes neighborhood streets, will commence in October and is scheduled to be completed by mid-November.

Roads scheduled for paving in Phase 2 include:

  • Rock Street, from Broad Street to Summit Street
  • Myrtle Street, from East Market Street to Kelley Street
  • Washington Street, from North Main Street to North Liberty Street

