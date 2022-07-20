Dog training nonprofit wants to put paws on new space

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Positive Paws K9 Angels is a nonprofit based out of Augusta County.

They offer training and socialization for therapy dogs and they have many community partnerships with schools, nursing homes and jails. PPK9 quickly became a fixture in the Valley.

“Our therapy dogs are very sensitive creatures, and they always seem to gravitate to the one who needs it the most. It’s something good to give back to the community,” said Executive Director Christine Lawhorne.

Crucial training and socialization took place in a building in Stuarts Draft until almost a month ago.

“We got told about 1:30 on a Friday, June 24, that we were not able to open that following Monday. We had clients coming to pick up their dogs that were completely in tears,” said Lawhorne.

Their landlord had decided to sell the property. The group put in an offer, but it was rejected.

“We’re constantly getting emails about when we’re opening back up,” she said.

With the group losing their space, PPK9′s stuff is in a storage unit, and they can’t make trips to schools or camps right now. It’s something they and many locals miss.

“I’ve seen firsthand the reaction that either the patients in the hospital or the kids when we go to Camp LIGHT. They line up across every building waiting for us,” said Socialization Manager Shelli Crust.

Crust believed so deeply in PPK9′s mission that she left her job of 20 years to join the team. The service provided by their dogs is missed in their frequented spots.

“It goes to the kids at school, it goes to the people at the jail, it goes to the people at the nursing home that look for us every single week when we come,” said Lawhorne.

Their volunteers share their passion. Many of them are eager for PPK9 to find a space and reopen so they can get back to work.

“We have a gentleman that’s been coming with us for many, many, many years. It’s his everyday job. Him and his family are just so heartbroken because now he doesn’t have a job to go to every day,” Lawhorne said.

They also worked closely with the Woodrow Wilson Workforce.

“They would send us students to come and learn those job skills. Obviously, with us not having a building, we don’t have a place for them to come, and we’ve had to discontinue that as well,” Lawhorne said.

They said they’re looking for a space with a large building and at least five acres of land. They’d like to buy, but they are open to leasing for now.

Positive Paws is also fundraising to help them make the move. If you’d like to contribute to that cause, click here. In the meantime, they’ve partnered with Blue Ridge Therapy Dogs to continue their training.

They hope to start training back up in the next few weeks for anyone who was already signed up.

The staff said they’re looking forward to one main thing: seeing their dogs again.

To check out their website, click here. Their Facebook page is linked here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.