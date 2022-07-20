Driver flown to hospital after Harrisonburg crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One person was flown to UVA Health after a crash in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harrisonburg city spokesman Mike Parks, a driver traveling south along South Main Street rear-ended another vehicle moving in the same direction. The driver which struck the car was flown to the hospital. Nobody in the struck vehicle was hurt, Parks said.

This happened around 2 p.m. near the CarMax location along South Main Street.

Parks did not identify the drivers involved and could not provide information about their condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

