Hardy County prosecutor sued for sexual assault and harassment

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WHSV) - An elected official in Hardy County is facing two civil lawsuits.

Two female employees of the prosecutor’s office are suing County Prosecutor Lucas See and the Hardy County Commission, alleging that See sexually harassed and assaulted them.

According to Hardy County Circuit Court records, the two women who worked for See in the prosecutor’s office have each filed civil suits against See and the County Commission.

In the lawsuits, both women allege that See engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior toward them, including frequently making sexually explicit comments, touching them inappropriately, and exposing himself at work.

The lawsuits also alleged that See used his position, power, stature, and at times, physical force to compel the women to engage in sexual acts with him. The lawsuits say that each of these encounters began with the women rejecting his advances.

The lawsuits state in late 2021, both women made complaints to the West Virginia State Police regarding See’s behavior. Shortly after this, See and the Commission placed both women on paid leave which, according to the lawsuits, was a direct response to their complaints.

The lawsuits allege that the County Commission was made aware of See’s behavior and did nothing to investigate the allegations. At this time both women remain on paid leave while See has continued to operate as the County Prosecutor with no repercussions.

WHSV made multiple attempts to contact both Lucas See and the Hardy County Commission on Wednesday. See could not be reached for comment and the commissioners were unavailable to make a statement.

