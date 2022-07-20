The heat is on!

WEDNESDAY: Areas of patchy fog/haze early in the morning. Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Lots of sun with a few passing clouds for the afternoon. Hot and slightly humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Mid 90s for Petersburg and Moorefield in West Virginia. A very warm evening with just a few clouds early and toasty with temperatures in the 80s. Adding some clouds overnight as a cold front approaches. Scattered showers and storms will reach the area after midnight and turn spotty as they enter the area. Storms will be very isolated, not widespread. Very warm and muggy with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and very warm with temperatures rising into the 80s, slightly humid early. Some clouds into the afternoon and hot. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds in the afternoon and breezy. Hot with lower humidity and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. An isolated storm in the afternoon as the front continues to move east. Clear and very warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 80s. Comfortable with lower humidity. Warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Lots of sunshine throughout the day with a few passing clouds. Still hot but not humid with highs in the upper 80s for our West Virginia locations. Highs in the low 90s for the Valley. Clear skies for the evening and very warm, but comfortable with temperatures in the 80s. Clear skies for the overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Lots of sun to start the day and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Abundant sunshine for the afternoon with a few passing clouds. Very hot but not humid for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Staying warm with temperatures falling into the 80s for the evening and mostly clear. Warm overnight with some clouds and temperatures only falling into the upper 60s to low 70s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and very warm with temperatures rising into the 80s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Very hot but not humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. Some areas such as the Potomac Highlands into the upper 90s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day with temperatures rising into the 80s. Plenty of clouds for the afternoon as another system may impact the area bringing a few scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Very warm for the evening and overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Watching an early week system that would bring scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

