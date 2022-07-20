Advertisement

Man charged after smashing 18 cars at dealership with ax, police say

Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.
Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – A man was charged after police say he took an ax to 18 cars at a dealership in South Dakota, causing six figures in property damage.

Sioux Falls police received multiple calls around 9 p.m. Tuesday concerning a man who was using an ax to smash the windows of vehicles for sale at the dealership.

When officers arrived, they located Blackbonnet at the dealership and said he still had the ax with him. Officers took Blackbonnet into custody.

Officials estimate the damage to be at least $100,000.

Police did not release a motive or further details.

