Page County Sheriff’s Office holding fourth annual Sheriff’s Camp for kids

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its fourth annual Sheriff’s Camp this week. During the week-long overnight camp at the Front Royal 4H camp, 30 children from the county learn a number of safety skills and enjoy a variety of outdoor activities.

“When I started the summer camp, I wanted to make sure that we were working to build relationships with the youth within our community,” said Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage. “During the camp, we teach Virginia rules, we teach about bullying, we teach pellet gun safety, we also do cyber crimes, we’ve got about an hour of instruction each day for the children.”

The sheriff’s office also takes the campers to do outdoor activities like a high ropes course, zipline, swimming, canoeing, and visiting Luray Caverns. This year, the campers will also be going to Kings Dominion.

The camp is for children in 5th-7th grade. The camp is limited to 30 children and they must write an essay about why they want to come to the camp as part of the selection process.

Sheriff Cubbage thanks all the local businesses and community members that have helped fund the children’s camp. The camp will conclude on Thursday night.

