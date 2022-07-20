Sipe Center hosting kids Summer Theatre Camp

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Kids in the Valley with a passion for acting and storytelling will have a chance to learn from professionals in the field next month.

Sipe Center in Bridgewater will be hosting a four-day camp taught by artists and actors from Bright Star Touring Theatre out of North Carolina.

The company’s goal is to bring its theatre programs to underserved schools and community venues all over the United States.

From third graders to eighth graders, campers will write and create their own scenes and perform them for family and friends at the end of the week. The staff at the center say it teaches more than just learning a script.

“Theater is really important because not only is it fun it teaches kids collaboration, creative problem solving and at the end, they have this product they get to present that they can be proud of that they helped create,” Sipe Center Performance Manager Amanda Saufley said.

The Summer Theatre Camp runs from August 1-5. You can learn more and sign up by clicking here.

