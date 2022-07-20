Advertisement

State of JMU: Men’s Basketball

State of JMU: Men's Basketball
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison men’s basketball program.

The Dukes are coming off their second straight winning season in 2021-2022 when James Madison posted a 15-14 overall record. However, for the second straight season injury issues hampered JMU down the stretch. JMU went 6-12 in its final season of CAA play after starting the season with a 9-2 mark, including a home victory over Virginia.

JMU returns a loaded roster with standouts Vado Morse, Justin Amadi, and Julien Wooden back in the fold to go along with Takal Molson, who suffered a season-ending injury in late January. Head coach Mark Byington enters his third season with the Dukes and guides the program into the Sun Belt Conference, a league he is very familiar with. Byington was the head coach of SBC member Georgia Southern for seven seasons before making his way to Harrisonburg.

“For Mark the good news is he’s been there, he’s done that,” said JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne. “He knows the institutions. He knows the venues. He knows what to expect.”

Bourne added: “I think Coach Byington has done a great job recruiting. He’s done a good job with the staff. Look at where the program is and how they compare going into the league next year, I think we are going to be very competitive this year.”

The 2022-2023 JMU non-conference schedule is highlighted by a trip to North Carolina on November 20. The Dukes begin Sun Belt play with a road game at Georgia State on December 29.

