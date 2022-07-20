Advertisement

Virginia Realtors: Median housing cost in VA topping $400K

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The median cost of a house has skyrocketed 40% in the last five years, topping $400,000 in May according to Virginia Realtors Association.

With both interest rates and mortgages rising, it can be an expensive time to look for a new home.

While the pandemic made the issue worse, it wasn’t the start of the problem.

“It isn’t just because the pandemic began that it has been falling, it actually started during the 2008-2010 recession, and it just recently started falling faster during the pandemic. And so, it is basic economics of supply and demand,” CAAR President Pam Dent said.

“There’s been a lot of upward pressure on home prices in Virginia, and it’s not just exclusive to kind of one region, but it’s really all over the state,” Chief Economist for the Virginia Realtors Ryan Price said.

Virginia Realtors says the price increase has started to slow down, but due to the limited supply of housing, it is uncertain when those prices will begin dropping.

