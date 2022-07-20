Advertisement

Waynesboro to offer tourism a “BOOST”

Waynesboro views are a prominent part of the city's tourism.
Waynesboro views are a prominent part of the city's tourism.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro invests annually in tourism-oriented business endeavors, events and projects through their grant program “BOOST” which stands for Building Opportunities to Support Tourism.

City businesses and organizations are invited to apply for up to $3,000 to support activities like fairs, festivals and events intended to encourage tourism.

Tourism revenue reached $38,337,064 in Waynesboro in 2019, according to a press release from the city. That number went down 22% in 2020. The numbers have not been released for 2021, but city officials believe there is positive growth from 2020.

Tourism and Marketing Manager Jennifer Kiser said Waynesboro benefits from having many outdoor activities.

“It’s been kind of a roller coaster, but I feel like here in Waynesboro, we’ve been pretty lucky throughout the pandemic because of our great outdoor recreation assets,” Kiser said.

She said there are many unique things to do in the city.

“We love for people to check out fly fishing in the South River. We’re one of only two urban trout fisheries in the state,” said Kiser.

Kayaking on the South River is also popular, as well as hiking and checking out great views. Waynesboro also has many restaurants and murals.

To learn more about the application process for the BOOST grant or to apply, click here.

