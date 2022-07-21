Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health opened a new primary care clinic this week in Harrisonburg.

Dr. Amy Chico, a nurse practitioner at the clinic, said it will help bring medical care to an underserved area.

“I’m excited that Harrisonburg has this opportunity to have another primary care facility because we are underserved for primary care in this area,’ Dr. Chico said. “We want to let people have the access they need, [and] to be seen when they need to be seen.”

According to Dr. Chico, that is not the only issue with medical care in the area.

She recalled patients who stopped routine appointments during the pandemic.

“Because the healthcare system was almost shut down, the normal routine stuff really did get delayed, so we’ll be make up for lost time,” Chico said.

The clinic serves patients who are dealing with anything from chronic illnesses to preventative care and everything in between.

According to Dr. Chico, Augusta Health soon plans to bring in specialists for follow-up appointments to prevent patients from having to drive to another location.

She said she is not yet sure which specialists are coming or how often they will be in Harrisonburg.

The facility also has a lab to make it a “one-stop shop” for medical care.

