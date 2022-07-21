Community clinic reflects on family planning services in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District lost funding for its family planning services.

As of July 20, some services like contraception and pregnancy counseling, breast exams, cervical cancer screenings, and pregnancy diagnosis are no longer offered. Previously, at CSHD, family planning services were funded by Title X, which is a national program.

More clinics in the Valley started offering Title X services, but the federal Title X budgets didn’t increase. That means some programs had to be cut.

HCHC is one clinic still offering those family planning services through Title X. Staff said their family planning services are just part of the services they provide.

“You can’t really tell the difference between Title X services I’m receiving and these are the standard medical care because we know that it’s all connected. It all goes into a person’s health and wellbeing,” said Cara Valentine, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for HCHC. “We really encompass family planning within your primary care.”

Valentine said they have a streamlined method to get birth control to patients.

“Our pharmacists for adults, 18 plus, can provide prescriptions for birth control outside of a medical provider setting,” said Valentine.

Valentine said that process is especially helpful now when getting a doctor’s appointment can often take weeks or even months.

“There might be some who are in a period where they’re looking for a primary care provider, and you can’t always wait 6 months to get the contraceptives you need,” said Valentine.

While that service is not available to minors, HCHC does offer other family planning services to minors.

HCHC is recognized as a medical home, and its services include family medicine, dental, pediatrics, behavioral health, pharmacy and more. They also offer sliding scale fees to keep services affordable to their patients.

To get into contact with HCHC, call (540) 433-4913.

CSHD still offers free condoms and STI testing and treatment.

