Advertisement

Community clinic reflects on family planning services in the Valley

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District lost funding for its family planning services.

As of July 20, some services like contraception and pregnancy counseling, breast exams, cervical cancer screenings, and pregnancy diagnosis are no longer offered. Previously, at CSHD, family planning services were funded by Title X, which is a national program.

More clinics in the Valley started offering Title X services, but the federal Title X budgets didn’t increase. That means some programs had to be cut.

HCHC is one clinic still offering those family planning services through Title X. Staff said their family planning services are just part of the services they provide.

“You can’t really tell the difference between Title X services I’m receiving and these are the standard medical care because we know that it’s all connected. It all goes into a person’s health and wellbeing,” said Cara Valentine, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for HCHC. “We really encompass family planning within your primary care.”

Valentine said they have a streamlined method to get birth control to patients.

“Our pharmacists for adults, 18 plus, can provide prescriptions for birth control outside of a medical provider setting,” said Valentine.

Valentine said that process is especially helpful now when getting a doctor’s appointment can often take weeks or even months.

“There might be some who are in a period where they’re looking for a primary care provider, and you can’t always wait 6 months to get the contraceptives you need,” said Valentine.

While that service is not available to minors, HCHC does offer other family planning services to minors.

HCHC is recognized as a medical home, and its services include family medicine, dental, pediatrics, behavioral health, pharmacy and more. They also offer sliding scale fees to keep services affordable to their patients.

To get into contact with HCHC, call (540) 433-4913.

CSHD still offers free condoms and STI testing and treatment.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At about 2:13 p.m., Virginia State Police confirmed that one person was killed in the crash...
Charges pending after DC man was killed on I-81 in Augusta Co.
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Rudy Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
One person was flown to UVA Health after a crash in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Driver flown to hospital after Harrisonburg crash
According to Hardy County Circuit Court records, the two women who worked for See in the...
Hardy County prosecutor sued for sexual assault and harassment
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say

Latest News

Valley group collecting journey bags to honor Khaleesi Cuthriell
Valley group collecting journey bags to honor Khaleesi Cuthriell
Harrisonburg homeless population facing limited options to beat the heat
Harrisonburg homeless population facing limited options to beat the heat
Community clinic reflects on family planning services in the Valley
Community clinic reflects on family planning services in the Valley
With temperatures in the 90s this week, Harrisonburg’s homeless population is feeling the heat...
Harrisonburg homeless population facing limited options to beat the heat
Evening Forecast 7-21-22
Evening Forecast 7-21-22