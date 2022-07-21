Advertisement

Dayton man and cancer survivor organizes benefit event to help fellow community member

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Tony Cave of Dayton suffered a heart attack nine years ago, and after being hospitalized he found out he had lung cancer. After overcoming his battle and receiving support from the town, he is asking for the community’s help for someone else going through their own fight.

Cave, with help from others in the Town of Dayton, has organized a benefit event for a local woman diagnosed with cancer to help with her medical bills. He says after going through his own battle and the emotional, physical, and financial toll it caused him, he jumped at the chance to help.

“Sometimes pride has to go out the window because most of us people out here live week to week month to month and when this cancer thing happens, you know it’s a lot,” Cave said.

He says local businesses are providing food, as well as ice cream from Grammie’s in Dayton. There will also be a bake sale and live auction, as well as live music. Even if you don’t have the financial means to donate, Cave says attending and providing support means just as much.

The event is on July 23 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Activities Center in Dayton.

