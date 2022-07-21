Advertisement

Distant storms lead to rays of light at sunset Wednesday evening

Sunset Wednesday evening 7-20-2022
Sunset Wednesday evening 7-20-2022(Penny Edwards)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Wednesday evening’s sunset led to a spectacular treat in the sky. These rays of light, or beams of light are called crepuscular rays.

This phenomenon occurs when the sunlight is partially blocked by either an object or a cloud but the sky was completely clear Wednesday night. So how did these form?

There were some distant storms, and very distant storms at that.

Storms were about 200 miles away
Storms were about 200 miles away(whsv)

A line of storms formed over the Great Lakes and moved through Ohio right around sunset. At this point from the central Shenandoah Valley, the storms were about 200 miles away!

However the storm clouds were very tall. Storm tops, or they are also called echo tops reached as high as 40-60,000′! So these very tall storms partially blocked the sun rays from a distance and created this cool effect that you saw in the sky.

These are not rare, they do happen on occasion. What was more unique about the ones Wednesday evening was that the sky was clear and the shadowing or partial blocking of sunlight was from something so far away.

Storm clouds were as tall as 40-60,000'
Storm clouds were as tall as 40-60,000'(whsv)
Viewer photos
Viewer photos(whsv)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At about 2:13 p.m., Virginia State Police confirmed that one person was killed in the crash...
Charges pending after DC man was killed on I-81 in Augusta Co.
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Rudy Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
One person was flown to UVA Health after a crash in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Driver flown to hospital after Harrisonburg crash
According to Hardy County Circuit Court records, the two women who worked for See in the...
Hardy County prosecutor sued for sexual assault and harassment
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 3,803 Thursday
Kroger looking to hire for all Virginia stores
Cave, with help from others in the Town of Dayton, has organized a benefit event for a local...
Dayton man and cancer survivor organizes benefit event to help fellow community member
Law enforcement later recovered the firearm in Maryland, but its serial number had been...
Winchester man arrested for making straw purchase of firearm used in homicide