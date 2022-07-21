Distant storms lead to rays of light at sunset Wednesday evening

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Wednesday evening’s sunset led to a spectacular treat in the sky. These rays of light, or beams of light are called crepuscular rays.

This phenomenon occurs when the sunlight is partially blocked by either an object or a cloud but the sky was completely clear Wednesday night. So how did these form?

There were some distant storms, and very distant storms at that.

Storms were about 200 miles away (whsv)

A line of storms formed over the Great Lakes and moved through Ohio right around sunset. At this point from the central Shenandoah Valley, the storms were about 200 miles away!

However the storm clouds were very tall. Storm tops, or they are also called echo tops reached as high as 40-60,000′! So these very tall storms partially blocked the sun rays from a distance and created this cool effect that you saw in the sky.

These are not rare, they do happen on occasion. What was more unique about the ones Wednesday evening was that the sky was clear and the shadowing or partial blocking of sunlight was from something so far away.

Storm clouds were as tall as 40-60,000' (whsv)

Amazing sunset last night and lots of photos of the crepuscular rays. The timelapse is not as good as some of the photos but it was captured. #rvawx #vawx #weather #sunset #clouds pic.twitter.com/DNRynLgOJw — RVA Weather Network (@thewxobserver) July 21, 2022

Viewer photos (whsv)

