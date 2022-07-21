Harrisonburg Fire Department looks to recruit more firefighters

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Friendly City needs more firefighters and now the search is on to get some brave people to join the squad. This comes as Harrisonburg is gearing up to staff Fire Station 5 in the Park View area of the city.

“Teamwork, integrity, professionalism, safety, and excellence. Those are our core values,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “What we’re really looking for is people who match our core values.”

Once Fire Station 5 is built, the Harrisonburg Fire Department will need 15 additional firefighters. No prior certification or experience as a firefighter or EMT is required to apply.

The firefighter schedule is different than others. Firefighters work 24 hours on, 48 hours off for about 10 shifts every month.

“You live in the firehouse. You eat in the firehouse. You shower and sleep and exercise in the firehouse, and of course, you’re on duty for 24 hours to be able to run calls, but then you’re off for 48 hours continuously,” Chief Tobia said.

A typical day at work starts at 8 a.m. when the fire team checks and loads its fire equipment onto the fire engine and makes sure the fire truck is ready for service. Following that Chief Tobia said firefighters spend every afternoon doing some type of fire training.

“This is an extraordinarily complex job because on any given day we could be doing anything from mitigating a hazardous materials incident, a big spill out on the highway, rescuing somebody from the top of a grain mill to helping someone who’s having a heart attack and we need to be prepared for any of those things,” Chief Tobia said.

Some days Chief Tobia said firefighters may take part in a fire education activity, be on standby for an event, like a James Madison University football game, or additional training, while also being ready for any emergency calls.

He said the department also provides opportunities for growth within the department where people can move up the ladder.

“You can start as a rookie firefighter and go all the way to fire chief and every rank in between,” Chief Tobia said. “If you are interested in that kind of self and professional development, you can drive yourself as hard or lightly as you want to achieve that level of success.”

If you are interested in a career with the Harrisonburg Fire Department, you can call the department headquarters at 540-432-7703 during business hours to ask any questions or schedule a ride-along with firefighters.

According to the city’s website, the preferred hiring range for this position is $15.82 - $18.19 per hour, equivalent to $43,599 - $50,131 annually. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.