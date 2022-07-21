Advertisement

Harrisonburg Fire Department looks to recruit more firefighters

Harrisonburg Fire Department
Harrisonburg Fire Department(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Friendly City needs more firefighters and now the search is on to get some brave people to join the squad. This comes as Harrisonburg is gearing up to staff Fire Station 5 in the Park View area of the city.

“Teamwork, integrity, professionalism, safety, and excellence. Those are our core values,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “What we’re really looking for is people who match our core values.”

Once Fire Station 5 is built, the Harrisonburg Fire Department will need 15 additional firefighters. No prior certification or experience as a firefighter or EMT is required to apply.

The firefighter schedule is different than others. Firefighters work 24 hours on, 48 hours off for about 10 shifts every month.

“You live in the firehouse. You eat in the firehouse. You shower and sleep and exercise in the firehouse, and of course, you’re on duty for 24 hours to be able to run calls, but then you’re off for 48 hours continuously,” Chief Tobia said.

A typical day at work starts at 8 a.m. when the fire team checks and loads its fire equipment onto the fire engine and makes sure the fire truck is ready for service. Following that Chief Tobia said firefighters spend every afternoon doing some type of fire training.

“This is an extraordinarily complex job because on any given day we could be doing anything from mitigating a hazardous materials incident, a big spill out on the highway, rescuing somebody from the top of a grain mill to helping someone who’s having a heart attack and we need to be prepared for any of those things,” Chief Tobia said.

Some days Chief Tobia said firefighters may take part in a fire education activity, be on standby for an event, like a James Madison University football game, or additional training, while also being ready for any emergency calls.

He said the department also provides opportunities for growth within the department where people can move up the ladder.

“You can start as a rookie firefighter and go all the way to fire chief and every rank in between,” Chief Tobia said. “If you are interested in that kind of self and professional development, you can drive yourself as hard or lightly as you want to achieve that level of success.”

If you are interested in a career with the Harrisonburg Fire Department, you can call the department headquarters at 540-432-7703 during business hours to ask any questions or schedule a ride-along with firefighters.

According to the city’s website, the preferred hiring range for this position is $15.82 - $18.19 per hour, equivalent to $43,599 - $50,131 annually. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At about 2:13 p.m., Virginia State Police confirmed that one person was killed in the crash...
Charges pending after DC man was killed on I-81 in Augusta Co.
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Rudy Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Parents, schools react to Gov. Youngkin’s new quarantine guidelines
Staunton City Schools has introduced changes to its student handbook and code of conduct,...
Staunton City Schools revisits code of conduct on phones, vapes and alternative school
Elkton Town Council meeting on July 18.
Elkton appoints interim town manager, council member

Latest News

One person was flown to UVA Health after a crash in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Driver flown to hospital after Harrisonburg crash
State of JMU: Men's Basketball (2022)
State of JMU: Men's Basketball (2022)
A large housing development could soon be coming to Rockingham County. A developer is hoping to...
271-Unit apartment complex proposed in Rockingham County
Dog training nonprofit wants to put paws on new space
Dog training nonprofit wants to put paws on new space