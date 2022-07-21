Harrisonburg homeless population facing limited options to beat the heat

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With temperatures in the 90s this week, Harrisonburg’s homeless population is feeling the heat with few options for places to cool off during the day.

“That has been a continuing issue is where do they go during the day? Some people have been trying to go out to the parks and things like that to try to stay cool,” said Amanda Morris, case management specialist for Our Community Place in Harrisonburg.

Our Community Place is open Monday through Friday and provides free meals and a place to cool off during the early part of the day. However, it closes by 2 p.m. at the latest, and with Open Doors overnight shelter not opening until 6:30 p.m. OCP hopes other locations can help fill in the gap.

“There’s a collaboration that we try to form with churches and things like that as well but at OCP we provide people kind of a cool place to come in just to hang out and get outside of the heat,” said Morris.

OCP also works to provide the necessary meals and hydration to help its visitors beat the heat.

“We put big water jugs out in the early part of the day, even before we open so that there’s always a source of water for people when they’re feeling especially hot,” said Margot Heffernan, kitchen coordinator for Our Community Place.

Outside of OCP, stores and public libraries are some of the only options for the homeless to get out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day.

Kathy White is a visitor of OCP who is currently transitioning out of homelessness. She said that she hopes that more places will become available for the homeless to cool off during the day in Harrisonburg.

“I wish there were more places you could go and stay all day. Just like the Staunton Mission, there they’ve got downstairs and in the daytime when it’s hot like this you can go downstairs and watch TV they’ve got chairs and everything for you to sit. This is not like that,” said White.

With temperatures continuing to rise into the weekend, the City of Harrisonburg is providing a place for people to cool off this weekend. The city is opening Westover Pool to the public for free from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. the pool will welcome guests up to its 450-person capacity.

