Kroger looking to hire for all Virginia stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Kroger Release) - Kroger Mid-Atlantic will hold hiring events at all its Virginia stores Tuesday, July 26 from 3-7 p.m.

Full-time and part-time positions are available as the grocery chain plans to hire for a variety of roles.

Before going to stores for the hiring event, applicants are encouraged to apply online at jobs.kroger.com. However, Kroger says interviews will still be granted to people who haven’t pre-applied online.

Each store will have a hiring table where applicants can pick up information, ask questions and sign up to be interviewed the same day. Applicants need to be at least 14 years old.

“Kroger prides itself in being an organization that develops talent in order to promote from within and we are passionate about giving back to our local communities,” said Terry Reynolds, division assistant HR leader for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “In today’s highly competitive labor market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and we are committed to doing just that for our people.”

Kroger claims to have “competitive pay and benefits, including health care, retirement planning and DailyPay (on-demand pay).” The company also says if offers “flexible work schedules, stable job opportunities and discounts on Our Brands products.”

The chain also recently updated its Total Rewards benefits to include a continuing education reimbursement that covers GED, credentials and college education up to $21,000. Employees are now eligible for this reimbursement after 60 days of employment with Kroger.

