Notable local selections in 2022 MLB Draft

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple players with connections to the Shenandoah Valley were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.

James Madison University

Chase DeLauter (OF) - 1st Round (16th Overall) - Cleveland Guardians

Nick Zona (2B, SS) - 20th Round (606th Overall) - Seattle Mariners

Valley Baseball League

Sonny DiChiara (Strasburg Express - 1B) - 5th Round (148th Overall) - LA Angels

Alex Hoppe (Harrisonburg Turks - P) - 6th Round (189th Overall) - Boston Red Sox

Griffin Cheney (Strasburg Express - SS) - 9th Round (259th Overall) - Texas Rangers

Will Brian (Harrisonburg Turks - P) - 10th Round (310th Overall) - New York Yankees

Tyler Robertson (New Market Rebels - OF) - 14th Round (420th Overall) - San Diego Padres

Landon Harper (Strasburg Express - P) - 14th Round (425th Overall) - Atlanta Braves

Logan Clayton (Waynesboro Generals - P) - 17th Round (498th Overall) - Arizona Diamondbacks

Garrett McMillan (Strasburg Express - P) - 19th Round (564th Overall) - Minnesota Twins

Geo Rivera Jr. (Strasburg Express - P) - 19th Round (571st Overall) - Cleveland Guardians

Ryan McCarty (Staunton Braves - INF) - Free Agent - Toronto Blue Jays

