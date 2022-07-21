Rockingham County Schools looking to add more counselors ahead new school year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - School divisions across the state and the Valley continue to deal with understaffing as the new school year approaches. Both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Schools still have positions to fill.

According to job postings on its website, Harrisonburg City Schools has around 50 open positions. While Rockingham County doesn’t have as many openings and is faring better than many school divisions across the state, it is still looking to add more school counselors.

“School counselors are one specific area where we do still have a number of open positions. That’s the result of a number of things including the change in the counselor-to-student ratios,” said Dr. Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools.

The Virginia General Assembly requires a 325 to 1 student-to-counselor ratio but the Virginia Board of Education recommends just a 250 to 1 ratio. RCPS is looking to add 10 more counselors, some of whom would be part-time.

“If we have a school that now only has 2 out of the 3 counselor positions filled or 1 out of 2 or whatever it may be, that’s a significant lack of available services to students and there’s not an easy way to work around that. That means that other counselors have to take on a larger workload which isn’t ideal,” said Scheikl.

One thing helping to fill those positions is that licensed professional counselors can now work in schools without being endorsed as school counselors with a provisional license.

“An LPC would have five years to get the endorsement part done but they can work as a school counselor. This was legislation that I worked with Delegate Wilt on and he got that through the General Assembly this spring. So it’s a brand new position that’s helped there,” said Scheikl.

RCPS has a number of teacher positions that have been filled but are awaiting school board approval. Scheikl said that the division has had to make a number of changes to its recruitment and hiring process to keep up with the competitive teacher market.

“30 years ago you may have 20-30 applicants for every social studies position. Now that’s not the case at all anymore so we adjust how early we offer contracts, we offered contracts much earlier this year than we have in the past,” he said.

The school division has also increased its teacher salaries in order to be competitive in the hiring market and to keep up with inflation.

