Valley group collecting journey bags to honor Khaleesi Cuthriell

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A group in the Augusta County area is collecting “journey bags” to help local foster kids transition from home to home with a few of their own belongings.

Journey bags can include diapers, toys, toiletries, clothes and many other items. The bag also allows the child to have their own bag, rather than carrying their belongings in trash bags.

Organizers said the project is to honor Khaleesi Cuthriell. Khaleesi went missing in early 2021, but she wasn’t reported missing until September 2021.

Event organizer Erin Landes said when she learned Khaleesi’s story, she wanted justice for the child, but she also wanted to help others in the community.

“It’s something small that we can do that can make a big difference in a child’s life. It’s something I think we really need to pull together as a community to help the kids,” said Landes.

Landes said honoring Khaleesi by helping kids in need is the right way to tell her story.

“A lot of times, those kids don’t have any of their own personal belongings. Whatever they’re using at one household before their move to the next can’t go with them. A lot of the time, I know especially with emergency fostering, the kids literally have the clothes on their back and that’s it,” she said.

For more on the bag collection, click here.

There will also be a vigil for Khaleesi on September 3 at 6 p.m., and they’ll collect the bags and materials there.

For more on journey bags and what to include, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.