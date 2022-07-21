Winchester man arrested for making straw purchase of firearm used in homicide

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - A Winchester man was arrested Thursday on criminal charges related to his alleged straw purchase of a firearm which was used four days later in a homicide in Washington, D.C.

According to court documents, Gerald Kendrick Oxner, 25, lied when he purchased a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun from a Front Royal, Virginia gun store in January 2021.

Oxner did not disclose that he was purchasing the weapon for a close relative and provided a false home address on the required forms. Investigators obtained security camera footage and receipts from the store which show Oxner buying the firearm and using his relative’s debit card to make the purchase.

“To reduce violent crime in our communities, we must leverage all available federal laws to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous people,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said. “My office is committed to prosecuting individuals who directly contribute to the surging violence in our communities, including those who circumvent the law and providing firearms to violent felons. We will find and identify those responsible through traditional investigative efforts and advanced forensic analysis.”

“The straw purchase of firearms will continue to be at the forefront of our investigations as we combat violent gun crime,” said ATF Washington Field Division Special Agent in Charge Charlie J. Patterson. “We know people that purchase illegal firearms almost always have ill intentions, and the consequences can be deadly. Our mission is clear, we will continue working with our partners as we disrupt the cycle of illegal firearm acquisition to maintain public safety.”

Law enforcement later recovered the firearm in Maryland, but its serial number had been obliterated. Through forensic analysis, the serial number was restored, and the firearm was linked to evidence recovered at the scene of a shooting.

On January 25, 2021, the firearm was used in a shooting in Southeast Washington D.C. where one person was killed and three others were injured. Oxner’s relative was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

The criminal complaint further alleges Oxner conducted additional straw purchases in Virginia, including purchasing a firearm later found in possession of a felon in a separate shooting investigation.

Oxner is charged with making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and, if convicted, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Oxner will make his initial court appearance Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melanie Smith and Katie B. Medearis are prosecuting the case.

