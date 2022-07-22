4th Annual Camp L.I.T program continuing to inspire and empower young women

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week the Harrisonburg Fire Department and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue hosted their 4th annual Camp L.I.T. program for young women ages 14 to 16.

“I’ve always loved helping people and I don’t know I just feel like, it’s my passion,” first-time participant Alyssa Shank said.

The Camp L.I.T. program shows young women like Alyssa what life in public safety is all about, through hands-on activities and real-world training with those who work in the field daily.

“Camp L.I.T stands for Leadership, Integrity, and Trailblazer, and every day in addition to exposing these young women to what life as a first responder is we focus on the empowerment piece,” HFD Lieutenant Erin Stehle said.

That piece hopes to resonate with the campers and inspire a new era of female career firefighters, which according to the National Fire Protection Association only makes up five percent of professionals in the field.

“A lot of public safety is dominated by males, and so the object is to show them that they are able to and capable of being a part of this job field,” Lieutenant Tyler Jessup with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue said.

CPR and rescue training along with learning the ropes of the daily equipment like hoses and ladders have only ignited more motivation for a career in the field like camper Alyssa Shank, who says she’s always wanted to get a job in public safety.

“Just out in public like if something would happen and I would be the only one that knew how to do that, that would be important to that person to save that person’s life,” Shank said.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is also currently recruiting firefighters for current stations and will need an additional 15 firefighters once the new Station 5 is built and operational. You can learn more about those opportunities here.

