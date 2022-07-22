Advertisement

Friendly City businesses celebrate Christmas in July

The Turner Pavilion where the Farmers Market is held | Photo: WHSV
The Turner Pavilion where the Farmers Market is held | Photo: WHSV
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It may hot Saturday, but that won’t stop a group of small business owners in the Friendly City from celebrating Christmas in July.

The Christmas in July Vendor and Craft Fair opens at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Turner Pavilion. Local businesses and creators will bring out their products and art to sell.

Event co-organizer, Emily Stroop, said July is a great time to promote local businesses.

“A lot doesn’t happen in the summer. It’s a lot of spring and fall shows. We really wanted to put something together that other small businesses can come and be featured, and the community can support it,” said Stroop.

Stroop, a business owner herself, wanted to host this event to celebrate the Valley’s artists and business owners.

“The artisans that we have in the Valley -- they’re so good, and they’re talented. We really wanted to feature them and embrace what the community has to offer,” said Stroop.

To learn more about the event, check out the event page here on Facebook.

