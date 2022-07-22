Advertisement

Harrisonburg Schools working to fill numerous staff positions ahead of new school year

With the start of a new school year about a month away, school divisions around the Valley are looking to add staff.
With the start of a new school year about a month away, school divisions around the Valley are looking to add staff.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the start of a new school year about a month away, school divisions around the Valley are looking to add staff.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools still has a handful of positions to fill before students return to the classroom in late August.

“The openings that we still have for instruction are really down to less than 15 classroom teachers that we’re still working on, and, for instructional assistants, we need about 13 or 14 right now,” said Jeremy Weaver, Director of Human Resources for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.

Weaver said that HCPS has around 50 total staff openings including coaching, custodial and central office positions. He said that one staffing area in particular has been challenging to fill: special education.

“We find that we don’t have a lot of graduates from our local universities that are coming out with those degrees,” said Weaver.

Weaver said the HCPS is in the process of interviewing or is close to hiring teachers to fill its open instruction positions. While he remains confident that all the positions will be filled by the start of the school year, he said schools will be ready to adapt if they aren’t.

“If we did find ourselves in a situation where we don’t have a teaching position filled, we have an excellent group of very qualified substitute teachers that we call on. We have some that work for us and have worked for us for a long time, so we utilize them,” he said.

In addition to increasing teacher salaries, HCPS is taking steps to improve the recruitment and retention of its staff.

“One of the things we’ve talked a lot about is the relationship-building with our newer staff, and making sure they find ways to connect in our community with other teachers working in their schools, but also in the great things we have available in our community,” said Weaver.

Weaver said HCPS has not begun hiring staff to work at the new Rocktown High School, but the school division is beginning to think about the positions it will need at the new school when it opens.

WHSV also checked in with Rockingham County Public Schools about its current staffing situation. You can find that story here.

