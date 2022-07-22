Improvements coming to Northeast Neighborhood starting Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Changes are finally coming to a busy intersection of the Northeast Neighborhood in Harrisonburg.

Since 2017, the city has been working to slow drivers down in that area.

The city has tried several methods to get drivers at the intersection of Wolfe and Sterling Streets to slow down, but Harrisonburg Public Works will now be installing a raised intersection.

“This is the worst intersection ever,” one concern neighbor said.

According to the City of Harrisonburg, between 2014 and 2021 there were 18 crashes and four injuries at the intersection.

“We’re seeing that that intersection is relatively higher incident volume at that intersection more than we would like to see,” Tom Hartman, director of Harrisonburg Public Works said.

The construction will include the installation of a raised intersection.

“This has got to be a known corner it is the absolute worst,” the concerned neighbor said.

Another neighbor said the intersection is known for accidents, and he thinks it’s because the stop signs on Wolfe Street are too far back from the intersection.

“Speed humps on some sections of streets in the neighborhood to help address some speeding concerns and cut-thru traffic. We’ve relocated some stop signs based on engineering guidance to a more appropriate leg and this raised intersection is that other measure,” Hartman said.

Hartman said when they began getting complaints from residents they tried the “Team Up to Slow Down” program and some extra enforcement, but when that wasn’t effective they began the traffic engineering study.

“Our plan is to be out in the fall or next spring with a follow-up study just to see how were doing, to see if these measures are doing what we think they will,” Hartman said.

All four legs of the intersection will be closed to thru traffic starting Monday.

Hartman said the project is expected to take a week.

