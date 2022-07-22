JMU alumnus releases skate photography book

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University alumnus Brandon Payne started skateboarding at a young age.

His passion for the sport included his love of skate magazines featuring athletes in action. At JMU, Payne studied journalism and worked at The Breeze, the official student newspaper for the Dukes. In Harrisonburg, Payne stayed involved in the skate world and used art to express his bond with the skateboard culture.

After graduation, he combined skateboarding, art, and journalism to become a skate photographer.

Payne recently released Chromatic, a book featuring his 11-year career in skateboard photography.

“It evokes emotion and gives off energy,” said Payne while describing the images in Chromatic. “If I want to get up out of my seat and go skateboard... that is a good photo.”

More information about Chromatic, including a link to purchase the book, can be found here.

