JMU Geology Students survey rocks in Rawley Springs to create maps for government agencies

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University students have been traveling through Western Rockingham county surveying the area to map out the bedrock and the surface in Rawley Springs.

“So we can tell both what below the surface looks like but also so we can see above the surface and through that we are going to go ahead and create two different series of maps,” Lucien Anderson said.

The maps will be used for government agencies including the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and energy and the U.S. Geological Survey.

“There is a lot of interesting geology out here in the Appalachia,” Kathleen Farr said. “A lot of confusing bedrock folding and faulting and it is also good to know for construction purposes and any sort of projects that may happen where you know we are building on top of the rock and you want to know how structurally sound it is.”

“We have 24 days that we plan to be out here. We might go over that a little bit,” Johndrow said.

“The basic day out here will look like making sure we have some gear some compasses which this is what we do the primary measuring with,” Anderson said.

The team logs everything on an iPad and uses special software to create the maps. The group will work within a 28-mile radius which they called the Rawley Springs Quadrangle.

“We are taking a lot of measurements within this sort of smaller area and that is good because the statewide maps that have this region is a little bit incorrect because they took a general survey of the area,” Farr explained. “The interpretation between where the contacts are between the type of rocks is different because they are taking fewer measurements within the area so there is more room for error where you are putting that boundary.”

The students will continue working on the maps into the coming school year. The students’ work is being funded by a $14,710 grant from the U.S. Geological Survey’s EDMAP program.

