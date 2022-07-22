Part of Route 872 in Rockingham County closing July 25 for bridge work

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Part of Route 872 (Hightown Lane) in Rockingham County is scheduled to be closed to through traffic for about three weeks beginning Monday, July 25. Route 872 will be closed between Route 619 (Simmers Valley Road) and Route 721 (Longs Pump Road) to allow the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace a small bridge with a box culvert.

Route 872 traffic will detour as follows:

Drivers approaching from Route 619 will go south on Route 619 and then turn left onto Route 721 to return to Route 872.

Drivers approaching from Route 721 will go west on Route 721 and then turn right onto Route 619 to return to Route 872.

The bridge is 20 feet from the intersection of Route 619 and Route 872. Both roads are scheduled to be closed on Tuesday, August 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. while culvert sections are set in place. Route 619 traffic will be detoured around the work zone during these operations.

Route 872 is scheduled to reopen on Friday, August 12. All work is weather permitting. Road closure dates and times are subject to change.

