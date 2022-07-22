Partnership between Valley nonprofit and Shenandoah County Landfill seeing positive impact

EDINBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An unlikely partnership between Valley environmental nonprofit Sustainability Matters and the Shenandoah County Landfill is beginning to see a positive impact.

The nonprofit’s ‘Making Trash Bloom Project’ began two years ago with the initial planting of native pollinator plants on now filled and unused landfill cells. Since then, the initial site has turned into an educational site as well as a corridor for pollinators.

Scientific Program Coordinator and teacher at Mountain Vista Governor’s School Hannah Bement, says her students learn hands-on what makes this kind of ecosystem thrive which they wouldn’t be able to do in a classroom setting.

“My students have been out here collecting data on soil quality, on microbes growing in the soil, on what plants are growing what insects are out here using the flowers, what birds are out here eating the insects. And so that’s been a hugely impactful opportunity,” Bement explained.

The project has also piqued the interest of thousands of visitors to the landfill each year. Operations Manager Brad Dellinger says staff get questions every day from people who are dropping off their trash and take a quick stop at the colorful plot of land.

“They’ll figure it out but then they’ll stop somewhere else and ask what is it really and it’s how we make trash bloom. Something that does the birds the bees the pollination of all the flowers and stuff. So if we can make this work and put it on the trash, then we have a beautiful site,” Dellinger said.

The site has expanded into phase two, which saw a hillside hydro seeded earlier this year. Sari Carp, Executive Director of Sustainability Matters says the ultimate goal is to expand the program to the thousands of acres of available land at landfills across the country. But for now, people can begin planting these types of plants right in their own backyards.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.