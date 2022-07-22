Advertisement

Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA reaches capacity, asking community for help

Turbo is a 3-year-old male available for adoption at the RHSPCA.
Turbo is a 3-year-old male available for adoption at the RHSPCA.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you’ve been considering adopting a pet, now is the time.

The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is over capacity. While the community has adopted over 60 animals in the last 10 days, it has also seen almost 200 more cats and dogs come into its care.

“What we need to do is stop the influx of animals coming into the shelter and we need the public’s help to do that,” Huck Nawaz, the RHSPCA executive director, said. “We’ve got resources here like crates and kennels and anything people would need to keep a pet in their home temporarily.”

If you’re looking to surrender your pet, the shelter is asking you to hold onto them a bit longer so they can free up space.

“We get animals in not just from the public, but also from law enforcement and other cases that come into our care,” Nawaz said. “We’ve got to make sure we have a few kennels open for animals that have nowhere else to do, they can’t stay in someone’s home at all.”

Spay or neuter vouchers for outdoor cats are available in an attempt to keep animals in a home and out of the shelter.

The RHSPCA is a part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters adoption event, which runs until July 31. All adoption fees for dogs and cats are reduced to $25 during this promotion.  All adoptable pets are microchipped, altered, and up to date on vaccines.

To view a list of animals available for adoption, click here.

