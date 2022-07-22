Advertisement

State of JMU: Softball

Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison softball program.
Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison softball program.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison softball program.

The Dukes have experienced some of the highest and lowest emotions possible over the last few seasons. JMU softball became a national sensation in 2021 when the Dukes advanced to the Women’s College World Series and became the first unseeded team to move on to the national semifinals.

However, in 2022, JMU struggled at times and finished with a .500 record at 21-21 overall. The final nines games of the season were cancelled after the tragic death of starting catcher Lauren Bernett, a key member of the WCWS team. Bernett’s death shocked the entire college sports world and continued to shine a light on the importance of mental health.

“Well it was a difficult time and those don’t go away quickly,” said JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne. “It takes a little while. I think the staff is doing a good job working with the young women on our team. I think they are doing a good job supporting one another.”

Bourne added: “We’ve gotta go back and start building the blocks and putting it back together again. The good thing is we have some really talented young women on that team. We have a talented staff. You merge those with resources, positive things happen.”

James Madison is preparing to play in a Sun Belt softball league that in considered be to a significant step up in competition from the Dukes previous conference, the CAA.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At about 2:13 p.m., Virginia State Police confirmed that one person was killed in the crash...
Charges pending after DC man was killed on I-81 in Augusta Co.
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Rudy Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
One person was flown to UVA Health after a crash in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Driver flown to hospital after Harrisonburg crash
According to Hardy County Circuit Court records, the two women who worked for See in the...
Hardy County prosecutor sued for sexual assault and harassment
Iowa officials report Fairbank Mayor Gregory (Mike) Harter died in a car crash.
Mayor dies in crash while working as driving instructor, officials say

Latest News

Highlights and results from Valley Baseball League & RCBL games played Wednesday, July 20.
Local Baseball Scoreboard: Wednesday, July 20
Multiple players with connections to the Shenandoah Valley were selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.
Notable local selections in 2022 MLB Draft
Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison men’s basketball program.
State of JMU: Men’s Basketball
State of JMU: Men's Basketball (2022)
State of JMU: Men's Basketball (2022)