Virginia Board removes barriers to obtain cosmetology license

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On July 11th the Virginia Board for Barbers and Cosmetology voted to reduce the number of hours required to obtain a cosmetology license.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said this will allow people to begin working faster and reduce the amount of student loans a graduate will have.

This change would reduce the number of hours required to obtain a cosmetology license from 1500 hours to 1000.

The change will now undergo regulatory steps such as public comment before becoming final.

We asked some local salons what they thought about the change today, and many said it would infringe on the amount of criteria cosmetologists need to learn.

