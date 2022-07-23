Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to locate missing person

Denise Marie Henthorne-Funk
Denise Marie Henthorne-Funk(Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at the end of June 2022, but was reported missing on Friday, July 22 by a family member.

53-year-old Denise Marie Henthorne-Funk is 5′9″ and 235 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. A picture of her can be found above.

Ms. Henthorne–Funk’s whereabouts are unknown, but according to the sheriff’s office, she was last known to live in Staunton.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

