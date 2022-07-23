City to donate June 2020 protest materials to Library of Virginia for public access

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Body camera videos, police reports and other materials connected to the city’s response to protesters in June 2020 have been made public through the Library of Virginia.

This collection is part of a legal settlement between the city and plaintiffs. The plaintiffs say police used excessive force against protestors who gathered at the Robert E. Lee statue two years ago in response to the death of George Floyd.

That night, police used tear gas to disperse the crowd, which the Richmond Police Department apologized for and said the tear gas was unwarranted.

Anyone at the protests that night can also submit their materials of what happened at the Lee or Stuart monuments to be included in the database.

Materials submitted include any of the following:

Videos from officer’s body cameras

All examples of the use of force by officers

Any radio, phone or audio communications the city has of officers

A list of officers present at the protests and their ranks at the time

All police department policies in effect at the time of the protests, especially regarding the department’s response to demonstrations like crowd management policies and use of force policies.

The CNA’s Insitute of Public Research report or reports concerning the protest once the city has it available

All dispatch reports related to the protest the city has

