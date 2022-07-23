Advertisement

Founding Fathers ready for return to TBT

The James Madison alumni team, Founding Fathers, is preparing to compete in The Basketball...
The James Madison alumni team, Founding Fathers, is preparing to compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison alumni team, Founding Fathers, is preparing to compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

The squad hosted a training camp in Harrisonburg over the last few days as Founding Fathers prepares to play Herd That (Marshall alumni) in the first round of the West Virginia Regional Sunday evening in Charleston, WV. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN3.

To learn more about Founding Fathers, click here.

To learn more about TBT, click here.

