Founding Fathers ready for return to TBT

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison alumni team, Founding Fathers, is preparing to compete in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

The squad hosted a training camp in Harrisonburg over the last few days as Founding Fathers prepares to play Herd That (Marshall alumni) in the first round of the West Virginia Regional Sunday evening in Charleston, WV. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. on ESPN3.

