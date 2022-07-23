Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Thousands of baby chickens die at airport after being left in sweltering heat

Officials say thousands of baby chickens were found dead on the tarmac at a Miami airport. (Source: WPLG, anonymous source, Abaco Big Bird Family Farm, CNN)
By Ian Margol
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WPLG) - Thousands of baby chickens were found dead inside cardboard boxes at Miami International Airport after being left out on the tarmac.

According to officials, the baby chickens were taken off a plane, put on the tarmac, and left there for hours on a day when the heat index hit 99 degrees.

An investigation is now underway as the chickens were reportedly part of a shipment heading to the Abaco Big Bird Family Farm in the Bahamas. They arrived in Miami on a Delta flight that landed at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The boxes were unloaded from the plane’s cargo bin by baggage handlers and placed into metal carts.

Officials said they were then supposed to be taken by employees of Alliance Ground International, where they would be stored overnight before being picked up by another shipping company to be transported to the Bahamas.

However, the chickens were not taken off the tarmac and instead sat in the Florida sun. And by the time workers noticed the chickens, thousands had died.

According to the family farm, 5,200 baby chickens were initially in the shipment, but the farm said only 1,300 made it there alive.

All of the parties involved in the shipment of the chickens said they are investigating what happened that day.

A representative with the Abaco Big Bird Family Farm said they haven’t seen anything like this in their 27 years of business and were horrified to hear what happened.

Law enforcement agencies in Florida did not immediately comment about a possible criminal investigation

Copyright 2022 WPLG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Marie Henthorne-Funk
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to locate missing person
Harmony Harvest Farm in Augusta County.
Booming and Blooming Business: Augusta County family opens their farm and new store to the community
HSUS Animal Rescue Team members and volunteers carry beagles into the organization’s care and...
Photos: 400-plus beagles removed from breeding facility in Virginia by Humane Society
Turbo is a 3-year-old male available for adoption at the RHSPCA.
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA reaches capacity, asking community for help
Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral

Latest News

The Rosenwald School in Waynesboro was opened from 1937 to 1965, but the school’s history,...
The Rosenwald School holds reunion
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
Thousands ordered to flee California wildfire near Yosemite
State of JMU: Field Hockey
State of JMU: Field Hockey
Officials say thousands of baby chickens were found dead on the tarmac at a Miami airport.
Baby chickens die in heat at airport