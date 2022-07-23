Advertisement

Hartigan reflects on eventful college baseball career

Conor Hartigan’s college baseball career featured both success and setbacks.
Conor Hartigan’s college baseball career featured both success and setbacks.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Conor Hartigan’s college baseball career featured both success and setbacks.

The Winchester native’s time on a college diamond came to an end in June as a member of the Virginia Tech baseball team. Hartigan started 44 games and drove in 32 runs for the Hokies, who earned the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and came within a win of advancing to the Men’s College World Series in Omaha.

“The offense we had was so good,” said Hartigan. “The guys that we had on the mound did their job. It was crazy. I thought we were unstoppable to be honest.”

Prior to playing in Blacksburg, Hartigan spent four years as a member of the James Madison baseball team where he posted a batting average of .304 to go along with nine home runs and 54 RBI.

“I loved it there on and off the field. It was a lot of my best friends that I played with there,” said Hartigan.

When healthy, Hartigan was a middle-of-the-order hitter for the Dukes. However, health was an issue. Hartigan played in just 80 games across four seasons at JMU due to multiple injuries and the impacts of COVID-19 on scheduling.

“That was the hardest thing to battle for me. For sure, just the injuries. Like, never ending,” said Hartigan. “I tell myself all the time, I think I love the game more than my body will even let me at times, which is pretty sad.”

The injuries slowed Hartigan and limited his ability to make an impact for the Dukes. But he’s happy he was able to finish his college career by contributing to the Hokies’ success in 2022 after transferring from James Madison.

“My college career just seems so unfortunate,” said Hartigan. “I was fortunate but it was unfortunate. I felt like there could’ve been more to be done. I wish I was healthier but blessed to be in the spot that I am in now.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement later recovered the firearm in Maryland, but its serial number had been...
Winchester man arrested for making straw purchase of firearm used in homicide
One person was flown to UVA Health after a crash in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Driver flown to hospital after Harrisonburg crash
According to Hardy County Circuit Court records, the two women who worked for See in the...
Hardy County prosecutor sued for sexual assault and harassment
Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg
A large housing development could soon be coming to Rockingham County. A developer is hoping to...
271-Unit apartment complex proposed in Rockingham County

Latest News

Jaren Zinn has agreed to sign a free agent deal with the Nationals
Nationals sign Harvard senior in free agent contract
The James Madison alumni team, Founding Fathers, is preparing to compete in The Basketball...
Founding Fathers ready for return to TBT
Highlights and results from Valley Baseball League & RCBL games played Friday, July 22.
Local Baseball Scoreboard: Friday, July 22
It’s a time of transition for Eastern Mennonite University athletics.
King reflects on his time as EMU athletic director