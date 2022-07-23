Advertisement

Las Vegas driver pulled over for reckless driving twice in one night

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for...
Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for driving recklessly, twice in one night.(NLVPD)
By Cody Lee and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - North Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of driving recklessly, twice in one night.

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped for going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone at the intersection of Lake Mead and McDaniel on July 15. Officers cited him for reckless driving.

NLVPD throughout the valley were participating in a “joining forces” event to crack down on drivers.

Not even 2 minutes passed after the officer cleared the scene and the same driver was clocked going 106 mph in another 35 mph zone, according to police.

This time around the driver was not let off easy as officers arrested the man.

Police say the vehicle was towed and the alleged reckless driver was booked on charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front row from left are Lorraine Stevens and Jackie Henry. Back row: Desiree and Jayson Lowery.
Firefighter’s wife, aunt and friend killed in crash on way to his funeral
Turbo is a 3-year-old male available for adoption at the RHSPCA.
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA reaches capacity, asking community for help
With temperatures in the 90s this week, Harrisonburg’s homeless population is feeling the heat...
Harrisonburg homeless population facing limited options to beat the heat
HSUS Animal Rescue Team members and volunteers carry beagles into the organization’s care and...
Photos: 400-plus beagles removed from breeding facility in Virginia by Humane Society
Law enforcement later recovered the firearm in Maryland, but its serial number had been...
Winchester man arrested for making straw purchase of firearm used in homicide

Latest News

Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker talks with a voter at a livestock auction in...
Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race
Conor Hartigan reflects on eventful college baseball career
Conor Hartigan reflects on eventful college baseball career
Valley Baseball League highlights (July 22, 2022)
Valley Baseball League highlights (July 22, 2022)
Nationals sign Harvard senior in free agent contract
Nationals sign Harvard senior in free agent contract