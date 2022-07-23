Multi-purpose studio opens in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One local business is bringing more beauty to the Queen City.

“I call myself a multi-disciplinary artist because I do a lot of different things, I do wall sculptures, I do paintings, I do murals, but I like to focus most of my work in portraiture,” Sarah Jones, owner of Sanaa Design said.

Sanaa Design is holding its grand opening Saturday.

Jones had her own studio in Washington D.C., but when she heard about the non-profit her sister started in Staunton, she knew she had to be here to help.

Now, they both are able to work out of their studio in downtown Staunton.

”I was just really looking for a small maybe corner of a warehouse type of space but I came across this space, and it just had so much potential and so I was like hmm I should definitely jump on this opportunity,” Jones said.

However, the extra space came to Jones’ advantage because she was able to rent out office space to her sister for her non-profit, Jones Garden, and another section to Deep Structure Production film company.

“So, it’s kinda cool how everything is full circle in this space,” Jones said.

Jones hopes her artwork is something that will resonate with locals.

“It’s a space where people can come and get consultations if they want to sort of get an idea of how to buy a piece of artwork and really accent their home with the artwork. I kinda try to incorporate a little interior decorating as well,” Jones said.

One way Jones wants to utilize the space in her art studio and gallery is to hold youth and adult art workshops.

“One of my actual future goals is to have a program where I bring in foster youth and you know share my knowledge with them so they can come and work in the studio and sell their art in the gallery,” Jones said.

The grand opening for Sanaa Design is Saturday where they will be having an art show, a silent auction for Jones Garden, and a viewing party of a film by Deep Structure productions.

”I feel like this would be a great place for the youth to come and learn and sell their work and understand that art can be something that you live off of,” Jones said.

To learn more about Sanaa Design or to sign up for a workshop visit the website.

