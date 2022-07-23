Nationals sign Harvard senior in free agent contract

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 2022 Major League Baseball draft is over, and the Nationals have added a number of new faces to the franchise.

Harvard senior Jaren Zinn has agreed to sign an undrafted free agent contract with the team.

Zinn, a Maryland native, grew up watching the Nationals and was inspired by pitcher Max Scherzer. Zinn played high school baseball at Georgetown Day School, where he broke the school record for career batting average and career hits.

Zinn spent the past five years at Harvard, where he moved from outfielder to pitcher. He helped the Crimson claim the 2019 Ivy League title and advance to the NCAA Tournament. This past season, Zinn started in 11 games for Harvard, posting a team-best 63 strikeouts over 42 innings.

Now, Zinn is looking to build on his college career and pitch at the next level as he joins an affiliate team of the Nationals.

“The goal is to work my way up and make the major leagues,” said Zinn. “I’m taking it day by day, trying to be process-oriented and not get too carried away with things I can’t control.”

On Sunday, Zinn will head to the Nationals Spring Training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. He will be assigned an affiliate team shortly after.

