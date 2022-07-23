The Rosenwald School holds reunion

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Keeping traditions alive.

The Rosenwald School in Waynesboro was opened from 1937 to 1965, but the school’s history, legacy, and close-knit student body have kept the school alive by holding reunions since 1971.

“The values and beliefs of the founders of Rosenwald School and Mr. Rosenwald, Julius Rosenwald, has been their motivation and their motivation is also for the struggles of those still alive and here today who attended the Rosenwald School during these segregation years,” Elizabeth Morton, one of the organizers of the reunion said.

Although hesitant to have this year’s reunion as the COVID pandemic still lingers, organizers decided to not stop the tradition and they held a picnic at North Park in Waynesboro to commemorate another reunion.

Those in attendance said the reunion is important to them because they get to see old classmates and share memories of those who have since passed.

”I’ve been coming to the reunions ever since we had them and they’re so much fun,” Darlene Brooks, a former student at the Rosenwald School said. “You get to see all your classmates and just reminisce about all the fun we had while we were at Rosenwald.”

At Saturday’s reunion, they named a king and queen on the picnic, which Morton said will go to the oldest man and woman at the reunion.

The king went to a 101-year-old. He and his daughter attended the Rosenwald School and go to the reunions together.

“I pray that God will allow me to be here for the next Rosenwald reunion,” Patsy, who won queen at Saturday’s reunion said.

Another tradition of the school’s reunion is to honor legacy members. Saturday three legacy members were honored.

