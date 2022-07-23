Advertisement

Thursday shooting in Shenandoah leaves one man dead

Scott Simandl is charged with first degree murder.
Scott Simandl is charged with first degree murder.(Page County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A 53-year-old man was found dead in a pick-up truck on Buzzard View Place Thursday.

The Page County Emergency Communications Center got a call that two people had been shot in the area. Law enforcement from several agencies responded to the scene.

There, they found Jay Scott Campbell dead with several gunshot wounds. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Another man was later found in the area of Wildwood Lane. 47-year-old Scott Simandl also had several gunshot wounds. He was airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Simandl was charged with one count of fist degree murder, one count of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to a release from the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Simandl is being held without bond.

They say the investigation is still “very fluid and ongoing, and additional charges pending investigation.”

Anyone with information should call Inv. Nathan Baugher or Captain Tim Lansberry at (540) 743-7810.

