VP Harris holds roundtable on reproductive rights in Highland Springs

Vice President Kamala Harris hosts a roundtable in Highland Springs about reproductive rights.
Vice President Kamala Harris hosts a roundtable in Highland Springs about reproductive rights.(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Vice President Kamala Harris visited Highland Springs on Saturday to host a roundtable with input from state legislators and leaders about reproductive rights.

The conversation follows the overturn of Roe V. Wade. Vice President Harris said decisions about reproductive rights should be about heart and home without government influence.

“She should be able to do that if she chooses in consultation with her loved ones, with her physician, with her pastor, her priest, her rabbi. But not have the government telling her what she is supposed to do,” Harris explained.

The roundtable was made up of a majority of women lawmakers. Some shared their personal stories about why they believe strongly in fighting to protect abortion rights.

“I was victimized by sexual assault and incest,” Virginia Senator Mamie Locke recalled. “I am fortunate that no pregnancy resulted. This was in the pre-Roe era. I cannot even begin to imagine what would have happened if I had been forced to have a child at an early age.”

Harris directed most of the conversation to concerns she has in the Commonwealth regarding Governor Youngkin’s push to make abortion illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

That legislation would have only minimal exceptions in place if passed. Right now, abortions in Virginia are legal through the second trimester. They’re only permitted through the third trimester if it concerns the mother’s health.

There was also a closed portion of the roundtable where the press was not allowed to attend.

“I would also like to be clear that I am fully aware of the context in which we meet in terms of what this will mean to the people of Virginia and what is at stake directly,” said Harris.

