More humidity and several rounds of storms

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy for the evening and very warm with temperatures falling slowly into the 80s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight and warm with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Some areas may even stay in the mid 70s with the clouds.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and very warm with temperatures rising into the 80s and turning more humid. A front will be crossing the area during the day. So in the morning there will be a few showers and a storm. Plenty of clouds for the afternoon with a few scattered showers and storms for the afternoon, more sunshine breaking out means a few more storms. Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 but this will fluctuate with rain. Cloud cover may limit highs.

Very warm for the evening with scattered showers and a few storms. Very warm and humid overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures in the 70s. A nearby front will bring scattered showers and storms throughout the day. If the front drops further south then we will have much less activity. Very warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s and fluctuating with any rain. If some northern areas further away from the front have more sunshine, then highs there would be in the upper 80s. Warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy for the day. Very warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Very warm overnight with lows in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and very warm with temperatures rising into the 80s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

