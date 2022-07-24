Advertisement

Shenandoah Rec League baseball and softball teams make Little League World Series

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Recreation League is making history this summer as the 12-and-under baseball and softball teams advanced to the Little League World Series.

After winning the state baseball title, the Shenandoah All-Stars will be heading to Maine in early August for the international competition.

“They’re my family, my friends... they’re everything,” said shortstop Chayse Austin.

“It means a lot,” said catcher Zach May. “I’m glad we’re going to the World Series in my last year it’s exciting.”

Third baseman Kaiden Wood is confident that the team can make a championship run at the event.

“I think we can win,” said Wood. “You just have the confidence inside you.”

For head baseball coach Chad Austin, this trip is the culmination of many seasons of hard work and dedication on the diamond.

“There is one chance in a lifetime,” said Austin. “This is the last year for many of our boys so it’s unbelievable.”

In softball, the Shenandoah All-Stars are currently competing in the World Series in Florida, where they are 2-3 in pool play. The athletes pride themselves on a team-first mentality while facing top opponents in the summer heat.

“They are family,” said second baseman Abigail Shifflett. “They’re really close and always have my back.”

“It’s been hard to get where we are but we made it here,” said third baseman Kaylee Cubbage.

Catcher Brianna Atkinson added that softball has taught her “to have confidence” while pitcher Bealyn Lucas said the sport has shown her how to trust her teammates.

Over the past few years, softball head coach Greg Shifflett has seen these young athletes evolve on and off the field.

“Seeing them grow over time has been an amazing experience and they have a bright future ahead of them,” said Shifflett. “It feels like we’ve helped raise them and they’re turning out great.”

