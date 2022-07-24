Advertisement

State of JMU: Field Hockey

Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison field hockey program.
Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison field hockey program.
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison field hockey program.

The Dukes have a long history of success on the field. Over the past ten years, JMU has posted seven winning seasons. The Dukes have made nine NCAA Tournament appearances, but have not competed in a national tournament since 2008.

However, the Dukes are on the rise. This past season, JMU went undefeated in regular season conference play and posted a 12-7 overall record that included a dominant win over Top 20 team Delaware.

“Field hockey has had a great last couple of years,” said JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne. “I’m optimistic about their chances in the future.”

This year, the Dukes will be competing as an independent team since the Sun Belt does not offer field hockey. The Dukes will be playing an extremely competitive schedule that includes matchups with Stanford, California, and Duke.

Head Coach Christy Morgan will be entering her 18th season at the helm of the JMU program. Morgan coached the team to the 1994 NCAA Championship along with four other NCAA appearances.

Bourne is confident that she is equipped to lead the Dukes into this new era of competitive play.

“Christy, will her dynamic edge, will help the women have a really good season,” added Bourne. “They’ll be a fun group to watch this fall.”

