Augusta County Fair set to run July 26-30

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Fair officially kicks off Tuesday, July 25. There will be lots to check out this year, like a Civil War narrator and an acrobat show.

Monday morning, crews were busy assembling rides, and staff were putting the finishing touches on displays.

There have been a few events already, like the wine festival and the beauty pageant.

Fair Executive Director Ellen Shaver Shank said, even though it’s hot, she thinks this year will be a great one.

“Last year, we had a wonderful turnout. We hope it’s as good as last year,” Shank said. “It’s a county fair, and we want to invite everybody to come. See the vendors, see what’s going on, see your neighbor you haven’t seen in a year. It’s a fun time!”

Shank said she’s most excited to see a particular four-legged friend.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Nature Nick. Nature Nick is bringing different animals, and he’s bringing a hedgehog, and I want to see what a hedgehog looks like!” Shank said.

Adults get in the gates for $5. Kids ages 6-12 get in for $3, and kids 5 and younger are free. For more on the fair, check out their website.

