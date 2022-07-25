Advertisement

JMU football picked sixth in Sun Belt East Division

The Sun Belt Conference football preseason poll has been announced.
The Sun Belt Conference football preseason poll has been announced.(WMBF)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Sun Belt Conference football preseason poll has been announced.

James Madison has been picked to finish sixth out of seven teams in the East Division. The Dukes are making their FBS and Sun Belt debut during the 2022 season. JMU wide receiver Kris Thornton, who racked up 83 receptions for 1,097 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, was selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team offense.

Sun Belt Conference - Preseason Poll

First place votes in parentheses

East Division

1. Appalachian State (10)

2. Coastal Carolina (2)

3. Georgia State (1)

4. Marshall

5. Georgia Southern (1)

6. James Madison

7. Old Dominion

West Division

1. Louisiana (12)

2. South Alabama (2)

3. Troy

4. Texas State

5. Southern Miss

6. Arkansas State

7. ULM

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Grayson McCall - QB - Coastal Carolina

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Josaiah Stewart - DL - Coastal Carolina

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Simandl is charged with first degree murder.
Thursday shooting in Shenandoah leaves one man dead
Denise Marie Henthorne-Funk
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to locate missing person
HSUS Animal Rescue Team members and volunteers carry beagles into the organization’s care and...
Photos: 400-plus beagles removed from breeding facility in Virginia by Humane Society
Shenandoah Rec League baseball and softball teams make Little League World Series
Shenandoah Rec League baseball and softball teams make Babe Ruth World Series
Harmony Harvest Farm in Augusta County.
Booming and Blooming Business: Augusta County family opens their farm and new store to the community

Latest News

Highlights and results from Valley Baseball League games played Sunday, July 24.
Local Baseball Scoreboard: Sunday, July 24
Shenandoah Rec League baseball and softball teams make Little League World Series
Shenandoah Rec League baseball and softball teams make Babe Ruth World Series
Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison field hockey program.
State of JMU: Field Hockey
Conor Hartigan’s college baseball career featured both success and setbacks.
Hartigan reflects on eventful college baseball career