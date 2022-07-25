JMU football picked sixth in Sun Belt East Division
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Sun Belt Conference football preseason poll has been announced.
James Madison has been picked to finish sixth out of seven teams in the East Division. The Dukes are making their FBS and Sun Belt debut during the 2022 season. JMU wide receiver Kris Thornton, who racked up 83 receptions for 1,097 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, was selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team offense.
Sun Belt Conference - Preseason Poll
First place votes in parentheses
East Division
1. Appalachian State (10)
2. Coastal Carolina (2)
3. Georgia State (1)
4. Marshall
5. Georgia Southern (1)
6. James Madison
7. Old Dominion
West Division
1. Louisiana (12)
2. South Alabama (2)
3. Troy
4. Texas State
5. Southern Miss
6. Arkansas State
7. ULM
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Grayson McCall - QB - Coastal Carolina
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Josaiah Stewart - DL - Coastal Carolina
