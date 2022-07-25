JMU football picked sixth in Sun Belt East Division

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Sun Belt Conference football preseason poll has been announced.

James Madison has been picked to finish sixth out of seven teams in the East Division. The Dukes are making their FBS and Sun Belt debut during the 2022 season. JMU wide receiver Kris Thornton, who racked up 83 receptions for 1,097 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, was selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team offense.

Sun Belt Conference - Preseason Poll

First place votes in parentheses

East Division

1. Appalachian State (10)

2. Coastal Carolina (2)

3. Georgia State (1)

4. Marshall

5. Georgia Southern (1)

6. James Madison

7. Old Dominion

West Division

1. Louisiana (12)

2. South Alabama (2)

3. Troy

4. Texas State

5. Southern Miss

6. Arkansas State

7. ULM

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Grayson McCall - QB - Coastal Carolina

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Josaiah Stewart - DL - Coastal Carolina

